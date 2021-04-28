Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

