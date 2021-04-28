Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

NYSE ACB opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $19,944,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

