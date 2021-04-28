Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

