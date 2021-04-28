Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

