Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.87.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 155.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

