AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $166,700.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AN stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

