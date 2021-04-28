Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.710-0.770 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.77 EPS.

AVT traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 701,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

