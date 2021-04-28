Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.710-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.65. 701,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

