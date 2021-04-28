AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,545. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

