Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

