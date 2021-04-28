Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $52.89

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.89, but opened at $58.57. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 2,815 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

