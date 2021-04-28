Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Increased to $7.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.40 to $7.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MYAGF. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

MYAGF stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.