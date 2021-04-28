Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.07. Sixt has a 12 month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12 month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.