Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 73847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18).

Specifically, insider David Staples purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.60.

Baker Steel Resources Trust Company Profile

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

