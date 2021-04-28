Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BALY. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.44.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

