Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

