Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0081 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

