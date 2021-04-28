Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 278.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,109 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,202 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,033,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $19,062,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. 1,025,559 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

