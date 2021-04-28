Bank Hapoalim BM Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,103 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,662,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,747,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,010. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $83.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

