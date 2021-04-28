Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,923. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

