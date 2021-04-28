Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 316,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,069,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.44. 182,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.04.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

