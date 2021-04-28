Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.