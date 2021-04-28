Bank of America Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

