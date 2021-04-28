Bank of Marin Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

