Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

