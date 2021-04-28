Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Barclays has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

