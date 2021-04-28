Barclays Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $570.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $565.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

FICO opened at $542.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $311.68 and a 1 year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

