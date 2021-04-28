Barclays Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to “Overweight”

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $365.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $334.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.72.

Shares of SEDG opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

