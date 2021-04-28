Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX opened at C$26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.49. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.01%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.