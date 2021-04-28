Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.26. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 395,687 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

