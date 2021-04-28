BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.