BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 13,029 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

