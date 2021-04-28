BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 21,503 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.