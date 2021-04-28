Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Trimmed by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

