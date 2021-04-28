Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.