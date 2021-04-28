Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $319.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

