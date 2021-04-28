Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,793,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

