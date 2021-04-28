Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 107 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $155.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

