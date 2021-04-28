Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NYSE RSG opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

