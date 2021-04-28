Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

KGSPY traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. 1,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

