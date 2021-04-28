Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.60. The stock had a trading volume of 397,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,903,125. The company has a market capitalization of $881.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.56 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

