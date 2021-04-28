Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for about 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $70,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,261. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

