Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,718. The stock has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

