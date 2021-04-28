Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG remained flat at $$87.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 99,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967,734. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.