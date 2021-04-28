Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Todd G. Hartman Sells 1,166 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.