Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. 7,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.