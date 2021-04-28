Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $114.71 and last traded at $114.71. 16,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,706,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.74.

Specifically, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

