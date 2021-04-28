BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in April

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

