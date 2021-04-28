Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.03 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.28. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $266.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

