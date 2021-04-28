BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,046. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

